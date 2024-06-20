An argument and a key snapped in anger lands woman before the courts

SNAPPING a car key in half has resulted in a 26-year-old being brought before the court for damaging property.
Tyesha Moore, of Hill Street, Bathurst, escaped conviction, but was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months after appearing before Bathurst Local Court on June 5, 2024 to answer the charge.
She was represented by solicitor Simone Thackray.
Police documents tendered to the court said the victim in the matter and Moore were drinking liquor at a West Bathurst address on June 1, 2024 with two witnesses in the matter.
About 2.10am on June 2, the victim, Moore and a witness went to a friend's party in West Bathurst.
Moore had a heated argument with the victim.
The victim, Moore and the witness returned to an address at Hill Street, where the victim and Moore began to swear at each other, according to police.
Moore had kept the victim's car keys in her pocket.
She stood outside and pressed the metal key against the concrete driveway, snapping the key in half.
The victim saw Moore snap the key, which was worth $200.
Police said they got an anonymous call to the station and arrived at the home a short time later.
Moore was arrested and cautioned, where she made full admissions to snapping the key, according to police.
Police said they spoke with the victim, who was unwilling to provide police with a statement and only gave police a version of the incident.
Moore was taken to Bathurst Police Station. Police said Moore told them she was angry and that if the victim could hurt her, she could hurt something of the victim's.
In sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Ms Thackray if Moore needed help with alcohol.
Ms Thackray said Moore didn't. She said Moore had four drinks that night and accepted her reaction on the night was inappropriate.
Ms Ellis told Moore her plea of guilt indicated she knew she had done the wrong thing and that had been taken into account.
She said it was a "he said, she said" thing, and while no-one is perfect, Moore "was the only one who has been charged".
Ms Ellis said she would not be recording a conviction against Moore, but told her to "stay out of trouble".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.