Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

An argument and a key snapped in anger lands woman before the courts

Updated June 20 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SNAPPING a car key in half has resulted in a 26-year-old being brought before the court for damaging property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.