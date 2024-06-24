'Fitness runs in the family': Now 18-year-old Roxy George is opening her own gym

SHE'S grown up in the industry, she's been named the fittest young female in the country, and now she's putting her knowledge and experience to the test.
At only 18 years old, Roxy George is opening her own gym - RoxFit.
The fitness facility is located along Corporation Avenue in Robin Hill, and will offer an impressive strength and conditioning program for both beginners and seasoned athletes.
This includes programming which contains Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics, cardio, machine work such as bikes, skis, rowers, as well as barbels, kettlebells, sand bags, wall balls and much more.
And there's not just programs for adults. Ms George will also be offering a kids program.
Designed for ages five to 12 years, this program will be all about helping kids learn the ten fundamental fitness skills, all while developing a love of physical activity from an early age.
And, developing a love for all things exercise, all while being the eldest of six siblings, Ms George has always known what she wanted to do with her life.
Now, not even one year out of school, she is well on her way to achieving her dream.
"I've never pictured myself doing anything else," she said.
"Fitness has run in my family for a long time, and it's something I've done from a young age, and all my siblings have done it from a young age.
"And it's something that I really enjoy, and I've always imagined opening up my own space and running it, and being the boss."
To celebrate the beginning of RoxFit, an open day will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 8.00am.
On the day, there will be warm-ups, team workouts, and competitions, all with fantastic prizes up for grabs.
"I've got my sponsor, Nexletica, they're coming down from Sydney for the weekend and they're going to do some giveaways as well for us, as well as Health and Fitness supplies," Ms George said.
On the day, those wanting to sign up for memberships will be able to do so, ahead of the official timetable becoming available on Monday, July 1.
This timetable will include boot camp sessions, RoxFit classes, and personal training sessions, all of which will run at a variety of convenient times for those with busy schedules.
Being able to provide flexibility for her clients is something that Ms George said was important to her, as helping people is what it's all about.
"I want to create a space that's supportive, encouraging, friendly, and just open for anyone and everyone to feel comfortable," she said.
"And everyone here is so supportive. I just love seeing people achieve their goals and feel better about themselves in a community."
And Ms George is hoping to turn this community into a family. A family that she has built.
"That's our little motto, Built by Rox, which is pretty special to have," she said.
"And we'll be the RoxFit fam, and we'll be a strong one, that's for sure."
For those wanting to know more about RoxFit, Ms George said she would encourage them to check out the Facebook or Instagram pages, or just simply give her a call on 0423792588 or email roxy.george06@gmail.com.
