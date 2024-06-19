Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Perhaps our famously frosty winter is changing by degrees | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
June 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shearing has started with just two shearers.
Shearing has started with just two shearers.

THE shortest day of 2024 is on our doorstep and early winter has been mild, with only a few really hard frosts at this point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.