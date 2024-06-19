Perhaps our famously frosty winter is changing by degrees | Rural Notebook

THE shortest day of 2024 is on our doorstep and early winter has been mild, with only a few really hard frosts at this point.
When long-time district resident Borry Healey worked with us, he often said that "one day the Bathurst winter will be so mild that we'll use Clik for flystrike all year round". Maybe he was right.
Properties that have been conservatively stocked are in good order and not much hay or silage has been fed out.
A tour around our district shows us the quality cattle breeding that is so obvious on many properties.
Genetics that are used to breed our top-notch herds are sourced in many cases from local studs.
RAINFALL continues to be welcome across the tablelands and pastures are still producing a bit of handy green feed for sheep and a few mouthfuls for cattle.
Lambing and calving percentages seem to be quite good and much of the marking jobs have been done.
I am still asked on a regular basis if I know of a reliable sheep and lamb contractor as "Dad is too old now and the young ones hate sheep".
THE transition of a lot of former livestock producing properties in the Central Tablelands to producers of hard or softwood plantations and carbon credit gatherers is gaining momentum.
When we add solar and wind farms to the equation, we can foresee a vastly different landscape when timber production will replace protein farming in many instances.
During the past 12 months, we have seen almost a dozen viable sized properties being sold for timber production and some of our most capable producers have left the rural industry.
Of course, there will be employment opportunities in the new operations, but the chances of a farmer employing "the boy next door" may be gone forever.
REPORTS are often heard of problems that occurred during general shearings last spring.
Tales of one or two stands that were empty for many days and workers who came and went at busy times are of concern to everyone.
So now is the time to make decisions that will involve the next shearing.
Perhaps the day has arrived when a contractor should be employed; maybe he should supply a woolclasser (some very capable men and girls are about) and be responsible for all the bookwork and travel arrangements.
There are some very capable contractors in our district, but be sure to put the plans on paper so that arguments don't happen as the job is done.
LAST week's National Livestock Reporting Service tells us that mutton prices have reached a 12-month high with average price lifts of 38c/kg to 76c/kg during the past week.
The best of these rises came in the light ewe category with 14kg to 18kg ewes recording a 76c/kg rise.
At the Wagga sale, ewes in the 18kg to 24kg range averaged $85, and the strong market for these types is driven by orders from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.
These figures bode well for early shearing of old ewes that are on the light side and we hope that this market holds into spring.
THE statement "nothing could be further from the truth" always rings a bell for me.
At the height of the OJD debacle, I wrote in Rural Roundup that farmers whose sheep were quarantined were selling sheep direct to abattoir instead of the quarantine pens at Bathurst Saleyards.
A Bathurst agent made the truth statement that he must have known was wrong.
Along the same lines, I wrote in this column some years ago that I hoped a new Labor government would not make major changes to the agricultural sector.
The then-shadow minister said "nothing could be further from the truth".
We now have an upcoming ban of live sheep export that could change many farm businesses.
I rest my case.
SEVERAL decades ago, we saw cardboard boxes and coloured stickers that adorned shearing sheds as Clipcare, Primeaction and several other schemes were promoted as wool quality assurance schemes.
Many a faithful old dog was hunted from under the wool table for fear of dog hairs in the locks.
The mention of Dorper, Awassi or Damara would cause shudders as their hair was seen as a contaminant of Merino wool.
There are now many flocks of shedding sheep right across the nation and we hope that the woolshed staff are doing their very best to keep the clip clean.
ECONOMIC conditions are quite obvious as the building industry slows right down across the nation.
New builds that were on a waiting list are now in action and the tradies who get the work done are mostly ready to take on jobs that were waiting in the wings.
Work in the rural field is quiet but very sound and, as always, the reliable, capable worker has all the work that they need.
THE recent passing of former farming contractor Terry Renshaw in Bathurst revives memories of Terry and his big blue Ford tractor as they worked the soil on many district properties.
He is remembered for his quality work and his always pleasant disposition.
Sympathy to all Terry's family.
THIS year, Ireland has been one of the wettest places on earth. If you see an Irishman with a tan, it's only rust.
***
AN old mate hopes that someone with a black overcoat and an umbrella will stand in the background at his funeral one day.
"Then my miserable relations will think I had something big going on," he says.
