Stylish renovated CBD cottage

You will be comfortable all year round thanks to an enclosed Euro wood fireplace, Fujitsu air conditioner, and wall mounted European space heaters in the bedrooms. Heritage features have been made into design features including two renovated fireplaces and a clever brick wall cutout feature enclosed with picture framing to give owners and guests a glimpse into the past. The property has gorgeous polished cypress flooring in living areas and new carpets in bedrooms and living, while the newly appointed large bathroom boasts floor to ceiling tiling and tasteful modern fittings.

