Stylish renovated CBD cottage

This stunning fully renovated home is the perfect first home or downsizer opportunity. Just opposite Churches Nursery off Seymour Street, Cross Street is a lovely street and is in easy walking distance to Centennial Park, and Keppel Street shops, cafes, and Bathurst's CBD.
Fully renovated in 2020, a massive extension was added to the home. This included a new kitchen, new bathroom, living and dining area, three outdoor decks, and a large steel shed with double auto roller doors.
Listing agent Mark Sullivan said formally a cottage, the property was now a spacious designer home. "This stunning home would be an ideal downsizer purchase, first home buyer or would appeal to the more sophisticated buyer wanting a mix of heritage and modern day convenience," he said. "In residential real estate, kitchens and bathrooms make a home, and this residence offers top-of-the-range for both."
The kitchen has stone benchtops and a 900mm Smeg gas oven, tasteful wall tiles, and a huge amount of storage. The bathroom includes floor to ceiling tiles, premium fixtures and fitting, a full size tub and a zero lip shower which would suit anyone with mobility issues or who simply like modern day designs.
7 Cross Street offers three bedrooms, all of which flow to the oversized main bathroom, while at the back of the open plan living area there is a spacious laundry with a convenient second toilet. The rear deck overlooks the grassed back yard and shed, and the side driveway offers additional off street parking which is valuable in the middle town.
You will be comfortable all year round thanks to an enclosed Euro wood fireplace, Fujitsu air conditioner, and wall mounted European space heaters in the bedrooms. Heritage features have been made into design features including two renovated fireplaces and a clever brick wall cutout feature enclosed with picture framing to give owners and guests a glimpse into the past. The property has gorgeous polished cypress flooring in living areas and new carpets in bedrooms and living, while the newly appointed large bathroom boasts floor to ceiling tiling and tasteful modern fittings.
Unusually, for this area of town, the property has a high demand two bay shed and workshop. Around the corner is the freshly redeveloped Centennial Park with new children's playground and family barbecue facilities.
