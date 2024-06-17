Let's be honest about the solar back-up battery limitations | Letter

RE: Think big with batteries to avoid solar confidence waning (June 15).
In Eco News, David Ashton mentions that a battery back-up for solar energy in a house costs $8000 to $15,000.
Imagine the cost and size of a battery that would need to run hospitals, shopping centres, skyscrapers, factories, schools, and electric trains, 24/7.
Even the largest and most expensive batteries in the world only last about 20 minutes.
On still, cloudy, cold days in winter, there would not be enough solar power during the day, let alone enough to charge a battery to run more than half the time.
So regardless of how many solar panels and wind turbines are put up, we still need to run either coal or gas-fired steam turbines 24/7 to provide enough power for a modern society.
We are in the position of subsidising solar panels and wind turbines to get rid of coal-fired power, which makes coal-fired power inefficient and uneconomic.
We then have to subsidise coal-fired power to provide enough electricity to meet our needs.
Effectively, we end up with two systems of power generation instead of one, both operating inefficiently and uneconomically.
Is it any wonder our power bills are going through the roof?
Solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries all require vast amounts of raw materials, all of which are mined, processed, manufactured, and distributed, by burning fossil fuels.
For these reasons, they make no difference to CO2 emissions, and may in fact be increasing them.
