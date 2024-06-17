It's a war on shopping trolleys

Here's a look at what is making news today.
Abandoned shopping trolleys are becoming a problem in the CBD and throughout Bathurst.
So much so that in May, Bathurst Regional Council penned a letter to the major businesses in the city that provide shopping trolleys for customers, hoping to address the issue. You can read about what's happening with the trolleys here.
In other news, going above and beyond to help vulnerable people in need of a place to call home has landed the Bathurst RSL with statewide recognition.
The club won The Heart Of The Community award at the Clubs Community Awards for a project the Bathurst RSL did in conjunction with Veritas House. You can read all about the project here.
And in sport, you can check out all the photos from Bathurst's Hockey NSW Under 16s Field Hockey Championships, which were held at the Cooke Hockey Complex across the weekend.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.