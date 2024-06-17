Murder accused swears he's innocent to police days after body was found

A POLICE interview held four days after a body was found has been played to a jury, who heard the accused saying he would be coming out of the investigation innocent.
Stephen Shane Greenfield, who is accused of killing Reginald Mullaly, sat before a 14-person jury on June 17, 2024 in Bathurst Supreme Court as his police interview was played as part of a murder trial.
Mr Mullaly's body was found underneath the old Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield is accused of murdering the 68-year-old between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A THIN, surf-couching, 33-year-old Greenfield told police how he had never known the man he had been suspected of murdering and swore to his innocence over and over again.
During the Crown's evidence in chief with Detective Sergeant Adrian Graham, Greenfield's recorded police interview on September 24, 2015 was played to the court.
"I'll tell youse everything I know because I've got nothing to hide," Greenfield said in the interview.
"I don't know the bloke, I wouldn't know him from a bar of soap."
It began with questions about his family, schooling, jobs and tattoos before delving into his drug use that worsened after a breakup at the age of 29.
Greenfield, now 42, mentioned voluntarily admitting himself to two mental health facilities: the Panorama Clinic in January and Bloomfield Hospital on September 11.
"[I went] to get away from my depression ... I was clean for five to six months, only till about three months ago [in July]," Greenfield said.
Greenfield had been staying at friend's houses, mainly Shayne Miller and Raymond Sharpley and his ex-girlfriend's Vanessa Strong, in the lead up to Mr Mullaly's death.
During the video-recorded interview, he recalled a doctor's appointment, trips to McDonald's for a frozen Coke and driving to Orange to see a girl by the name of Cassandra.
Then on Sunday, September 20 - the day the body was found - he went to Ms Strong's house and bleached his hands, a shirt, his hunting knife and pair of bolt cutters, as allegedly requested by Mr Miller.
"He told me to get rid of them [bolt cutters] ... they were in Shayne's boot for some reason ... he handed me the bolt cutters and said 'take them with ya'," Greenfield said.
"I use bleach to wash my hands, I use it everyday."
After discussing police searches at homes in Currawong and Boyd streets, Greenfield wanted to know if his clothes, which were seized, would prove his innocence.
"How are we going to prove that?" he said.
Detective Sergeant Joel Fawkner, who had conducted the police interview alongside Det Sgt Graham, asked Greenfield whether Mr Miller had spoken to him about his own interview he had done just days prior.
"Shayne Miller spoke to me. From that time till now, you've never spoken to Shayne about what he spoke to me about?" Det Sgt Fawkner said.
"He tried telling me this person set me up ... he tried to put it in my head it was Nikki [Fawns] and someone at Mosey's," Greenfield said.
"I said 'good luck' because I know I'm coming out innocent. I don't know what the f--k is going on but it horrifies me.
"I just want my name clean."
Greenfield explained that he had sold all of his knives except the one, his "Rambo" hunting knife, days before the alleged murder, leaving it with Mr Miller until he took it to Ms Strong's home on the Sunday.
Proceedings were adjourned for the afternoon, with the remainder of the interview to be played to the jury on June 18.
"I know I'm innocent, I know I've done nothing wrong," Greenfield said.
SWABS, tape lifts and swatches of over 100 items taken from Mr Mullaly, Greenfield and a crime scene have shown no crossover between their DNA, the jury heard.
Between September 22, 2015 and October 22, 2021, 122 items including samples taken from the "Rambo'' knife, red stains on rocks near where Mr Mullaly's body was found and various clothes were sent for DNA analysis.
While giving evidence, DNA expert Sandra Trabuio said a DNA profile was built for Mr Mullaly along with Greenfield sourced from buccal swabs and a post-mortem blood control swab.
No single item belonging to or showing positive results for either Mr Mullaly or Greenfield, respectively, showed a crossover of their DNA.
The jury also heard testing of the "Rambo" knife returned an "unsuccessful" result.
"There wasn't enough DNA in those samples for us to obtain a profile," Ms Trabuio said.
All samples were also cross referenced with a DNA profile built for Shayne Miller and Zac Forbes - also known as Zac Nancarrow - who were friends with Greenfield at the time of the alleged stabbing.
There were also no DNA crossovers found.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.