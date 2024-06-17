'One of my key priorities': How Farraway kept the fire burning for Great Western Highway upgrade

IT was March 2023 and Bathurst's Sam Farraway was angry.
The then-NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads was in Forbes when he was asked by reporters about NSW Labor's pre-election announcement that it would redirect $1.1 billion put aside for a multi-billion-dollar Great Western Highway tunnel.
Labor wanted to "cut and slash", wanted to "rip the money" from the Great Western Highway, a fired-up Mr Farraway told journalists.
Fast forward just over a year and Mr Farraway is still in the NSW Upper House, but his NSW Nationals are no longer in government and he recently stepped down from the shadow minister for regional transport and roads role to dedicate more energy to the Central West.
The Minns Labor government is going ahead with smaller highway duplication projects at Medlow Bath and Little Hartley, but has asked, along with federal Labor, for a full corridor assessment of the Great Western Highway before committing to other work.
"Trying to bite off a project that's north of $11 billion [the NSW Coalition's only partly funded proposed tunnels], which only was coming out at Medlow Bath, it wasn't getting you right through the Blue Mountains, was something that, really, we just did not have the funding available for that," NSW Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison told ABC Central West recently.
"The Federal Government was not happy to put funds in, so that did create the situation where we had to put a pause.
"What we are doing now is doing that corridor assessment; getting the facts on the table of what is the best way to proceed."
Mr Farraway, though, has never lost interest in the former NSW Coalition's ambitious plan for a duplication of the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katoomba.
He provided a fiery NSW Budget critique in September 2023, saying the Minns government wanted a "pat on the back for spending less than a billion dollars on regional road infrastructure and cutting almost 5000 jobs in the Central West by axing the Great Western Highway".
And the highway was on his mind again when he attended a Central West Rail Action Summit held in Bathurst in March 2024, telling the summit that "the Great Western Highway policy is now a complete mess" and "there is a huge opportunity to push rail".
"The reality is that the upgrade of that highway has been put back a decade," Mr Farraway told the attendees, who included members of Rail Action Bathurst and Orange Rail Action Group.
It was no surprise, therefore, that there was one specific project that was mentioned in the former Bathurst small businessman's announcement on Monday morning, June 17 that he would be seeking preselection to contest the federal seat of Calare at the next election.
"One of my key priorities is to get the Great Western Highway upgrade back on track after the Albanese Labor Government cut its funding," he said in a statement.
"This project has been discussed for far too long, and losing the funding just as we were nearing progress was devastating."
Great Western Highway upgrades
Unless there's a late change of heart, Mr Farraway will be fighting for the seat of Calare with the incumbent member Andrew Gee, a former National who fell out with the party over its position on the Voice referendum and what he said was its sluggish support for Central West communities affected by natural disasters.
Mr Gee has himself previously described the withdrawal of Federal Government funding for the Great Western Highway duplication as "one of the biggest government money heists in history", so there wouldn't appear to be a great separation between the two on the subject.
Mr Farraway, though, made his pitch obvious in his statement about seeking preselection: "Our communities deserve better and it's time we all stand up to Canberra and get our fair share. Only the National Party in government can deliver this."
