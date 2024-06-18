'Very, very grateful': Happy surprise for Bathurst Community Transport

"IF we don't have this, then I think we'll be pretty lost."
That's what local man Tony Spina said as he handed over a $5000 donation to Bathurst Community Transport during a recent visit to its Vale Road headquarters.
Mr Spina and his wife Rosemary have made a habit in recent years of showing support for worthy local causes including the Daffodil Cottage cancer care centre and the Daffodil Wig Library that is housed within it.
This year, after consulting with state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, he chose to give one of his two new donations to Bathurst Community Transport, which offers a subsidised service to eligible community members to help them remain independent in their home.
"This is amazing," Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kath Akre said. "We're very, very grateful.
"It's tough. We don't want to raise our prices for our clients because we know they're doing it tough.
"But we all know the cost of fuel [for the organisation's vehicles] and insurance and maintenance."
She said the organisation offers "a really essential service and we work really hard to be as available as possible".
"We rely on volunteers for most of our drivers and we are eternally grateful for their commitment," she said.
Bathurst Community Transport, Ms Akre said, helps its clients live independently.
"If you can get your groceries, get to the doctor, get to the hairdresser and get to bingo, you can stay at home longer.
"And it's that social interaction. Loneliness is now one of the biggest killers.
"And what we do is provide a time where they [clients] can speak to someone. And sometimes our driver is the only person that client has seen."
Mr Spina said he focuses his support on non-profit organisations that offer help "for people that desperately need it".
"They are things that aren't supported by the government, which is something that really gets on my nerves," he said.
Mr Toole, meanwhile, said it was a good example of the community helping its own.
"The generosity of donors like Tony and his wife Rosemary is so important, even more so now today because we find that a lot of community groups, their normal fundraising methods have dried up because people don't have money to be able to support those organisations," he said.
"So the fact that we've got individuals still coming forward and providing financial support to these groups goes a long way to actually supporting the members who they reach out to and support."
He said the Spinas would have given more than $60,000 to Bathurst community organisations in recent years.
