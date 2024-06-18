'We're now seeing out all four quarters': Bushrangers continue to progress

COMING into the new AFL Central West senior women's season the Bathurst Bushrangers had a degree of confidence they'd be a more competitive outfit than in previous years.
However, their rise to a genuine premiership contender has made them one of the biggest stories across all grades in 2024 and the team continues to build week to week.
The team made it five wins from six games to start the year with a 3.16 (34) to 1.2 (8) win away to the Orange Tigers during pride round at Waratah Sports Ground.
Bushrangers jumped out to a 17-point advantage at half-time and after a closely contested third quarter the visitors outscored the Tigers 10 to nil to put the game away.
Co-captain Kelsey Richards continues to be impressed by the way the team has built themselves up over the first two months of the season.
"It feels good to continue our good form on-field," she said.
"We've been sitting in the middle of the range for the last couple of years and been in a sort of development phase. This year feels like we've been able to take a step forward, upping our skills and our matchplay.
"We're now seeing out all four quarters and having a lot more structure to our games.
"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, and we have so much respect for all the teams in this competition. You're never sure how each game's going to play out, but we're pretty proud of ourselves so far this season."
The only glaring negative to come from the game was the Bushrangers' high behind-to-goal ratio.
Richards said that'll be a focus for the team over the upcoming back half of the season.
"We've been a bit notorious over the last couple of years for kicking a lot of behinds and we kind of reverted back to that in this game," she said.
"The conditions probably weren't the greatest over the weekend but we still need to work on our goal kicking.
"The Tigers are also a high pressure side, and therefore a lot of our kicks for goal were under pressure from their defence."
The Bushrangers' sole loss this season came against defending champions Dubbo Demons.
Arriving at this point with such a strong record wasn't a pre-season goal for the Bushrangers.
"We don't come into the season with a vision of what we might do but we have faith that we can perform well," Richards said.
"The rapport we have in our playing group and the enjoyment we get out of footy no matter the result is what's keeping the team together.
"We have such a good attitude with the way that we approach our footy."
The round's other game did not go ahead, with the Demons winning via forfeit over the Bathurst Giants in what would have been a grand final rematch.
In the men's tier one games the Bushrangers beat Tigers 19.11 (125) to 2.2 (14) while the Demons fought back after a poor third quarter to beat the Giants 15.6 (96) to 13.7 (85).
