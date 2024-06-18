Three of Bathurst's best ready to face Australia's masters of the hockey field

THEY might have different levels of experience at the Hockey Australia Masters Women's Championships but Bathurst's 2024 representative trio all have the same goal - win the gold on home turf for New South Wales.
Jodi Webb, Ange Bean and Ali Stanford will don the blue at the upcoming championships in Sydney, earning their selections as three of the best players in the state for their age group.
St Pat's club player Webb will be part of the over 45s side while Bean and Stanford will be teammates in the over 35s squad.
While feeling that she's "getting old" by making the step up to the 45s team this year Webb is always excited to have the opportunity to represent her state.
"I'm looking forward to it. I've played with quite a few of these girls over the past few years so it's nice to catch up with all of those players from across the state," she said.
"I started off playing masters when I was about 39. I had one year in 35s, played 40s, then COVID hit and now I've been bumped up to 45s.
"It's really great to go away to play with people you don't see every week and train with all the time. There's always something to learn, and it's great seeing the different ways people play."
When it comes to the women's Central West Premier League Hockey competition Bean and Stanford are normally rivals.
Now they're excited by the opportunity to join forces at masters level for the first time.
Stanford will be one of the youngest players in the NSW team as she makes her masters debut while Bean is back for her second appearance in the 35s squad.
"I play for Bathurst City and Ali play for Souths, so we've only played against each other before this," Bean said.
"Normally we'd be up against each other too because Ange is around the midfield or defence and I'm a striker," Stanford added.
"I'm just old enough to play. It's exciting and something a bit different because I'm normally the older one at Souths, but I'm the youngest one here. It's nice to sit back and be the young one for once."
The pair have high hopes for the tournament and would love to take top spot on home soil.
"I played in it last year, which was my first time, and I really loved it so I'm looking forward to going back," Bean said.
"I think we've got a really got team this year and I'm expecting good things. I think the expectation this year is to come home with a medal."
The championships will take place across June 28 to July 6 and will be held across Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre and Briars Hockey Club.
The men's edition will follow from July 12 to 27 in Tasmania.
