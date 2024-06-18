Western Advocate
Three of Bathurst's best ready to face Australia's masters of the hockey field

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 18 2024 - 6:30pm
THEY might have different levels of experience at the Hockey Australia Masters Women's Championships but Bathurst's 2024 representative trio all have the same goal - win the gold on home turf for New South Wales.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

