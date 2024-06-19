HealthWorld 'want everyone to feel like they can go to a gym' with Open Day

TIME, money, motivation. They're all reasons that seem to crop up when finding a way to rationalise why not go to the gym.
But, HeathWorld is now trying to combat these reasons, and they're hosting an Open Day to encourage people to join up, and conquer their health and fitness goals.
On Thursday, June 20, the Stewart Street fitness facility will be hosting an event, with the aim to take the financial burden away from joining a gym.
From 8am until 9pm on the day, anybody wanting to take the leap can do so for $13.95 per week.
For less than two dollars a day, you can gain 24 hour access, seven days a week, and even take advantage of the free classes hosted at the gym.
And, as an added bonus, those who sign up during the event will be given a free pair of Sony Wireless Headphones, and could be lucky enough to win one of many giveaways on the day.
According to event coordinator and HealthWorld staff member Laura Johnson, they're not the only added extras people can look forward to.
"We're running a whole bunch of giveaways and games throughout the day to make it super fun for our current members as well," she said.
"We've also got free coffee and free lunch happening, just to make it a big day, and to encourage people to come down and check out the gym.
"We're also doing a referral incentive for our current members, which is if they refer a friend down on the day, they get $100 or a free pair of Sony wireless headphones as well."
And it's all because the team at HealthWorld understands the current cost-of-living crisis, and is just trying to help take the edge off.
"It's simply so that it's affordable for people to have a gym membership," Ms Johnson said.
"We want everyone to feel like they can go to a gym and achieve their health and fitness goals, because no-matter what age, it is achievable and we just really want to have a bit of a community here."
For anybody interested in attending the Open Day, they are encouraged to message the HeathWorld Facebook or Instagram pages, and book in a time to visit the facility.
