Directory puts community information at your fingertips | Mayor's say

LOOKING for information on local groups, organisations and services?
The team at the Bathurst Library has created an online community directory that provides access to information on almost 300 organisations.
The Bathurst Community Directory contains comprehensive information about local community services, organisations and groups.
Information available in the directory includes services for adults and children, sports and leisure activities, disability services, cultural programs, health, education, support services, transport and much more.
With this online directory and associated app, the community can have up-to-date information about local services at their fingertips.
With a clear interface, searching or browsing the directory is easy.
ROADWORKS have been completed at Leena Street in South Bathurst and the street now runs through from Havannah Street to Panorama Avenue.
This has improved access to facilities such as South Bathurst Public School.
Stormwater and sewerage works have also been undertaken in the area which long term will allow for the future development of land in that area.
FOLLOWING the official opening of the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) and the associated media coverage, we have had a spike in adoptions.
We had three cats adopted in just one day last week, with several other cats finding new homes throughout the week as well.
While BARC provides state-of-the-art care for cats and dogs looking for new homes, our aim is to see them rehomed with new families as soon as possible.
If you are looking for a new cat or dog, make sure you check out the animals available for adoption on Bathurst Regional Council's website.
