Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Directory puts community information at your fingertips | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
June 20 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Library team member Michelle Ross and mayor Jess Jennings.
Bathurst Library team member Michelle Ross and mayor Jess Jennings.

LOOKING for information on local groups, organisations and services?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.