Creating leaders for a brighter future Advertising Feature

Bathurst High students enjoying Stage 4 Science.

As the the largest public education provider in the Central West, Denison College has a current enrolment of 1800 students, making the college a significant part of the regional education landscape and the first choice for many families in Bathurst and surrounding villages.

Relieving Principal Craig Luccarda said that Denison College was proud of its core ideals of innovation, opportunity and success. "These are shared on both campuses and sit comfortably alongside the individual identity and history of both schools," he said. "This provides every student with the opportunity to build their own pathway to success, while deeply connecting with their local school culture that will remain with them forever."

Year 7 students from the Denison College Kelso High campus. Pictures Supplied

Denison College promotes collaboration across two established and well-renowned schools located at Bathurst and Kelso, and offers programs and opportunities that provide extensive education experiences that are inclusive of all students. The cross-campus learning and extra-curricular activities multiply what is on offer for students and provide them with a breadth of choice that is unmatched by other local schools.

The rich history of both schools is a source of prosperity for both school communities and provides a solid foundation showing that the strength of public education comes from its school communities.

In 2024, Mr Luccarda said that Denison College continued to celebrate the achievements of its students and staff. "Both campuses are exceptionally proud that these achievements include academic, sporting, community and cultural dimensions," he said. "The wide range of skills, knowledge and talent that is evident across both campuses further illustrates the connection that our schools have with every part of our local community."

Leadership programs on both campuses are well-established and provide aspiring younger students with the opportunity to develop the capacity to undertake senior leadership, something that Mr Luccarda said was vital. "Our college is actively developing leaders that are representative of every group within the community," he said. "We have strong senior leaders that are influential on their home campuses and work collaboratively at college events, showcasing the best of both schools."