'Oh, goodness me': Why Can Assist's Genevieve was shocked by donation

BATHURST Can Assist's Genevieve Croaker looked genuinely shocked as she received a donation from local man Tony Spina recently.
The group is well-accustomed to philanthropy from locals, but it was the size of Mr Spina's donation that proved the surprise.
"Oh, goodness me," Ms Croaker said as she realised she was holding a cheque for $10,000.
"In appreciation of what you do and what Can Assist does for the community for people with cancer who can't afford all the services and whatever they need, I'm just going to give a donation to help you today," Mr Spina said.
"I hope it's good enough for what is needed."
Mr Spina and his wife Rosemary have made a habit in recent years of showing support for worthy local causes including the Daffodil Cottage cancer care centre and the Daffodil Wig Library that is housed within it.
His other donation this month was $5000 to Bathurst Community Transport, which offers a subsidised service to eligible community members to help them remain independent in their home.
Mr Spina said he has been guided over the years, in terms of which causes to support, by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Ms Croaker emphasised that all the money raised for Bathurst Can Assist - which raises funds to provide financial assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment - stays within the 2795 postcode and said the need is particularly acute.
"Electricity, gas, [medical] drugs are so very expensive at the moment," she said.
"We do have a priority: drugs first. And then it's the commercial accounts like gas, electricity, domestic.
"A lot of people are in a bit of hardship at the moment with the need they have."
She said Bathurst Can Assist does not receive government support, so relies on the community.
The people the group helps, Ms Croaker said, are often pensioners who are under significant financial stress as they go through their treatment.
Most of the claims received by Bathurst Can Assist come through Daffodil Cottage, she said, while some come from a GP or through word of mouth.
