It's new and fresh and bright: Photos from the Beauty 4 U opening night

THE all new Beauty 4 U was on show to the community on Monday, June 17, as the salon has reopened, and rebranded in the former Renaissance building.
After owner Kaitlyn Whyte was presented with an opportunity she couldn't refuse, she moved her business from a small studio on Keppel Street, to a salon of a much larger scale.
Now, the salon is located in the former Renaissance building on George Street, and to celebrate, she hosted an opening night as a way to introduce herself to prospective clients.
There were goody bags, lucky door prizes, free massages, and a bunch of food and drinks available on the night, as well as hair and beauty advice from the professionals.
Representatives from the beauty brand Dermalogica and the hair care brand Aveda attended the opening night, and shared their wealth of product knowledge with the crowds.
Approximately 50 people attended the event, and soaked in everything that was on offer.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some social photos. Is there anybody you recognise in the above gallery?
