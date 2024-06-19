Changes are coming, so take the chance to find out more | The arts

CREATE NSW, the arts department of the NSW Government, has announced a new funding model with major reforms to the NSW Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP).
Create NSW invites people and organisations working in the arts and heritage sectors to "find out how Create NSW's Arts and Cultural Funding Program is changing to better support artists, arts and cultural organisations and communities across NSW, helping to grow the arts for everyone to enjoy".
These will be the biggest changes to the funding program in well over a decade.
Create NSW currently funds a range of programs and facilities in the Central West from council-managed performing arts facilities, museums and regional galleries to arts organisations and programs, funding to individual artists to create new work, and regional arts development organisation Arts OutWest.
An information session for those in the NSW Central West will be held in Bathurst on Friday, July 5 from 11am-noon at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Register here.
This information session, presented by the Create NSW Arts Funding team, will provide an overview of the changes and how they will support artists, arts and cultural workers and organisations throughout NSW.
Join Create NSW and learn more about:
Expressions of interest are now open for 10 Create NSW Artform Boards.
Create NSW is seeking NSW-based arts and cultural practitioners who demonstrate strong sector knowledge, strategic thinking, and diversity of experience and expertise.
These boards are:
Arts OutWest strongly encourages people from the NSW Central West to apply to be on Create NSW Artform Boards as strong regional representation will be important.
Expressions of interest close July 10, 2024. More info here.
Battle of the Bands. Closes August 30, 2024. For budding young acts aged 12 to 25 in the Bathurst, Orange, Blayney, Lithgow, Oberon and Cowra local government areas.
Transport Heritage Grants Program. Closes July 31, 2024. This annual program supports organisations in NSW by preserving, exploring and promoting the history of our state's heritage transport.
OCC - Aboriginal Artist Engagement. Closes July 20, 2024. Orange City Council is seeking a request for quote for an Aboriginal artist.
Into The Woods auditions. Auditions: June 22-23, 2024. Orange Theatre Company is holding auditions for its next production, Into The Woods.
Headspace Bathurst NAIDOC Week Art Competition. Closes July 4, 2024. Open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artists aged 12 to 25 years.
2024 Blayney Art Prize. Closes September 20, 2024. Get your entries in for The Odd Sock Gallery's biggest art exhibition.
Calleen Art Award 2024. Closes July 14, 2024. The Calleen Art Award 2024 is open to artists across Australia and the award prize for 2024 is $30,000.
Find lots more events, workshops, gigs and exhibitions as listed at What's On.
Arts OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
