Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Allegri Singers ready to perform with plenty of heart during July

By Contributed
June 18 2024 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allegri Singers during a church performance. Picture supplied.
Allegri Singers during a church performance. Picture supplied.

ALLEGRI Singers are well into rehearsals for their mid-year concerts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.