Allegri Singers ready to perform with plenty of heart during July

ALLEGRI Singers are well into rehearsals for their mid-year concerts.
Somewhat in contrast to their performances of major works with orchestra, the choir will give two performances of a program under the title "Seasons of the Earth and Heart" with piano accompaniment.
On Saturday, July 27, the choir will perform in the wonderful event venue Keystone in Bathurst.
This is the fulfilment of a plan to perform there in 2020, when COVID struck, disrupting so many plans.
On Sunday, July 28, the choir will take the concert to Oberon, where the Malachi Gilmore Hall has been presenting many excellent events in the years following its restoration.
Musical director William Moxey has put together an eclectic collection of works, ranging from the 17th to 21st centuries.
There will be some classical content (maybe with an unexpected twist!), English and Irish folk songs, operatic numbers, some of the best of 20th century pop, and some beautiful contemporary pieces.
This will also be an opportunity for one or two young local musicians to display their talents. Further details to be advised.
So, expect a little whimsy, reflections on nature, some vocal excitement, and the nature of love, certainly some romanticism, and a tiny bit of rural naughtiness.
This program offers audiences an opportunity to exercise their emotional responses - in the nicest possible way - with the help of some moving, and ultimately, uplifting music.
Allegri Singers are excited to be performing in both these venues for the first time.
Both performances will be at 2pm.
Tickets via allegrisingers.org.au or at the door, or via BooksPlus, $35. Concession $30.
Refreshments will be available at both venues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.