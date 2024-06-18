Western Advocate
Van full of cannabis, valued at $1.5 million, caught in highway stop

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Highway Patrol officers hit the jackpot with this vehicle stop, pulling over a van carrying over $1 million worth of marijuana.

