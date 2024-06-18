New $12 million bridge unveiled after almost two years of work

A NEW multi-million dollar bridge that will be used by thousands of motorists each day has opened.
After 21 months of construction, motorists heading from Orange to Parkes will travel over a safer and wider Mandagery Creek Bridge.
Both lanes of the new $12 million bridge at Manildra opened to two-way traffic for the first time on Sunday night.
Work on the bridge began in September 2022. The bridge was closed over the weekend as the final touches were completed.
About 2000 vehicles a day are expected to use the bridge and one-quarter of those will be heavy vehicles.
The new bridge has been built with wider lanes and higher mass limits to boost transport efficiency in western NSW, a statement from Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
The project included the innovative staged demolition of the original bridge in conjunction with the simultaneous half-half construction of a new bridge on the same alignment, allowing one lane of traffic to be maintained across Mandagery Creek for most of the construction period.
The work means the bridge along the Henry Parkes Way will be a more "resilient" structure, Ms Aitchison said.
Independent Member for Orange Phil Donato said the original bridge, which was built in 1930, had narrow lanes and "low concrete strength and cracking in the original structure".
He believes the new Mandagery Creek Bridge is an important investment that delivers a longer lasting, stronger bridge and will ensure a smoother ride for all motorists.
"In addition, the increased mass limits will provide a welcome boost for freight operators travelling around and through the region, while also supporting the regional economy through improved links to the Parkes Special Activation Precinct," Mr Donato said.
While both lanes of the new bridge are now open, some other finishing work will be completed in coming weeks, including:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.