How much council has borrowed from go-kart track loan to fund other things

BATHURST Regional Council has had to dip into the go-kart track loan money in order to fund important repair work, further demonstrating the tough financial circumstances it is in.
The information has come to light through councillor Marg Hogan's push to reallocate the loan to another project.
A notice of motion has been lodged to the June 19, 2024 council meeting in an effort to achieve just that.
While Cr Hogan already had it drafted, the motion comes after the Bathurst Kart Club sent a letter to the council rejecting the use of the money as it asked for determination of the go-kart track development application (DA) to be deferred.
Club president Mark Dunbar said the provision of other vital services for the region must be prioritised, adding that "all available funds must be utilised to achieve this".
Bathurst council agreed to take out a $2.25 million loan for the go-kart track project in October, 2021.
As of May, 2024, there was $2,050,049 remaining.
However, a large portion of that money is not available at this time, as the council has had to use it for important repairs.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, said $1,790,000 was utilised from the go-kart loan as of June 30, 2023 to fund additional works required to repair road and stormwater assets following the November, 2022 floods.
"It is intended to reinstate this loan from the sale of Windy 1100 land, which has not happened as yet," he said.
Speaking to the Western Advocate about her notice of motion, Cr Hogan said the move to borrow money from the loan shows the seriousness of the council's cash-flow problems.
"The fact that they've had to dip into those unexpended loan monies, i.e. the go-kart track, is a clear sign that they're looking for money in every corner that they can at the moment," she said.
She said that, in the current financial climate, the prudent and responsible thing to do is redirect the go-kart track loan to higher priority capital infrastructure projects.
Just what those projects are will be for the council to determine together, she said.
"I think that's a discussion for council to have," she said.
"I've got thoughts, but I'll wait to discuss those with the other councillors."
The notice of motion will be up for discussion at the June 19, 2024 meeting, which also includes a report to determine the DA for the go-kart track project.
The recommendation from the independent assessor and council staff is to not approve the DA.
