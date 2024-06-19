Schumacher rounds out special uni career with fourth All-Conference selection

Four years, four AAC All-Conference selections.
Eglinton's Grace Schumacher has ended her time with the University of South Florida Bulls women's tennis program with another place in American Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Conference Team - completing a 100 per cent strike rate of making the much coveted side.
Schumacher celebrated her senior and final year at the university in style by being named in the team - which marks her as one of the top 14 players in her conference - for the fourth successive season.
The tennis talent will return home to Australia this month with a special university career to look back upon.
Schumacher became the Bulls' full-time number one singles player in her senior season and finished with a 12-9 record, helping the squad achieve an ITA national ranking for the season's last two months.
She also never finished a season with less than 10 wins on her respective singles court.
"I'm really happy that I was able to make the team all four years," Schumacher said.
"That definitely became a goal for me once I made it that first year."
Schumacher said her college career is packed full of memories she'll cherish for the rest of her life.
"It's been the best experience I've had in my life. I've been so fortunate to have the chance to play over here," she said.
"The highs and lows have been a part of it all but my game has grown so much. I've been able to experience things in a different country and I've met people from all over the world.
"Being able to compete as part of a team when the tie is on the line - those were the big highlights for me. In that situation the atmosphere is so crazy and completely different to just regular tournaments at home."
Schumacher is spending her last days in the US doing individual and group tennis coaching, as well as fitness sessions.
While she's looking forward to catching up with family and friends Schumacher has been making the most of the weather.
"It's still summer here and it's much better than being back home in the winter," she said.
"I'm staying as long as I can - but I have to be out of the country by the 31st so I'll probably come back on that day."
Upon her return to Australia Schumacher will look towards playing Australian and New Zealand professional tennis tournaments while training to take part in her first Ironman.
