Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

SES to benefit from state budget with storm season just around the corner

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER crews spent around 400 days attending flood disasters across NSW, the news that money has been allocated to the State Emergency Services (SES) in the NSW Budget was warmly welcomed by the organisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.