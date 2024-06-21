This time it's personal for focused Nats

NOT for the first time, the Coalition partners seem to be heading in different directions as the next federal election approaches.
While the Liberals, under Peter Dutton, appear to have abandoned the idea of taking back the inner metropolitan seats lost to the teals and are looking to break new ground in the outer suburbs instead, the Nationals in this area want to reclaim what they have lost.
They seem focused on resecuring the seat of Calare (which slipped out of their grasp when Andrew Gee turned independent back in late 2022) and took the next step this week when Bathurst's Sam Farraway announced his intention to seek preselection.
A statement from Mr Farraway made it sound as if it was far from a certainty that he would get the Nats' nod, but it comes at the end of what has felt, for some time, like a shadow election campaign being waged in and around Orange.
It's not just that Mr Farraway - a member of state parliament - seems to have spent a lot of time with federal Nationals leader David Littleproud in the past year or so.
It was also his announcement earlier this year that he was stepping down from his shadow transport and regional roads portfolio to focus his energy and experience on the Central West.
It's hard to shake the feeling that the Nats have found it particularly galling to lose Calare 18 months ago in what must have been the party's unhappiest Christmas present ever.
Not only is it a heartland electorate, it comes after the Nats lost the state seat of Orange (and have yet to regain it) at the height of the greyhound racing ban wars.
Mr Gee would have won some admirers when he turned independent due to his unhappiness at how the Nats were approaching the Voice to Parliament referendum, but then his electorate voted overwhelmingly against the proposal anyway.
There's a sense that Calare will be personal for the junior Coalition partner when this next federal poll rolls around - and that's a double-edged sword for Mr Farraway.
On the one hand, he'll presumably have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to resources and funding promises at his disposal as he mounts the fight.
On the other hand, he'll have pressure - lots of it. And this week's nuclear announcement for Lithgow will have added considerably to it.
The Nats have lost Calare once and they won't be in the mood to forgive if it happens again. That's something their candidate - whoever it may be - will need to understand.
