It looks like we're getting more snow than previously forecast

The Central Tablelands are set to shiver through a series of freezing days, as the forecast for snow looks more promising than earlier this week.
A high of just 11 degrees has been forecast for Bathurst on Thursday and Thursday, followed by consecutive days of 10 on Friday and Saturday.
The mercury is expected to drop to an overnight temperature of -2 on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by two on Friday and zero on Saturday.
But Friday is the day we could see snow in the Central Tableland's high country.
Earlier forecasts had indicated snow would be limited to Yetholme and the Jenolan Caves, but the forecast has now been updated.
Not only will snow fall at Yetholme and the Jenolan Caves, but it's now more widespread south of Oberon and at Mount Canobolas near Orange.
Conditions will be ripe for snow in Orange, with just a high of seven, while Oberon is forecast to hit a high of just six degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.