Slim pickings for our area in this budget that has Sydney in its sights | State politics

THIS week's release of the NSW Budget really didn't have any surprises in it for the Bathurst electorate.
In keeping with the Minns Labor Government's disappointing attitude to regional and rural NSW, the bulk of the spending will be pumped into the metropolitan area with a focus on Labor heartland in western and southern Sydney.
A case in point is the announcement the NSW Government will spend $2.5 million to make sure Penrith Beach can return for the 2024-25 swim season.
All this while the all-important vision to build a tunnel under the Blue Mountains to improve the roads corridor across the Great Divide remains in the too-hard basket for this government in a move which continues to amaze me and should anger motorists from the wider Central West.
We're told there's $200 million to continue construction of the duplication of 1.1 kilometres of the Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath, and duplication on the Little Hartley to Lithgow section of the Great Western Highway at Coxs River Road (NSW and Australian Government funded), but this really means the tunnel has come to a shuddering halt.
As for the redevelopment of the Bathurst Hospital, we're now in a concerning holding pattern as NSW Labor has announced nothing new, just a reiteration made in last year's budget that there's "$200 million for the continuation of the redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital".
This is just not good enough, and don't forget, no mention of any improvements to the car-parking farce we have there.
And Labor says it will invest more than $1.4 billion over the next four years to deliver a raft of new and upgraded schools for regional communities, but look closer and there is only mention of the Bathurst Secondary School Community Group Renewal Project.
I will continue to go through the budget papers to determine the ongoing impacts of how this budget affects us and what other projects may be funded in our neck of the woods, but don't hold your breath.
