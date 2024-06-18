Potential move to save go-kart track DA

Here's a look at what is making news in Bathurst today.
The development application (DA) for the go-kart track is on the agenda for determination at the June 19, 2024 council meeting.
A report to that meeting has revealed an independent assessor believes the project is not in the public interest and should not be approved. Council staff concur.
However, one councillor is considering trying to save the go-kart track project. You can read more about the potential options in this report by senior journalist, Rachel Chamberlain.
In other news, meet the babies born in Bathurst during June, 2024. Proud parents across the city and surrounds have welcomed some adorable new bubs into their homes - and their hearts. It's always an exciting time and we are pleased to help share some of the first moments of the expanded families.
In sport, sports journalist Alex Grant speaks to three Bathurst players who are getting ready to take part in the upcoming Hockey Australia Masters Women's Championships after being selected to represent NSW.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
