How did a group of friends know about a man's stab wounds before police?

HOW did a man and his friends know before police that a person had died as a result of a stabbing?
That was the question put to Stephen Shane Greenfield during his police interview four days after Reginald Mullaly's body was found underneath the Denison Bridge on September 20, 2015.
The rest of Greenfield's interview with police - dated September 24, 2015 - was played to the jury on June 18, 2024 as part of his Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly, 68, between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
WITH a tearful Greenfield accused by friends and an ex-girlfriend as having known Mr Mullaly had been stabbed to death, police sought to question how he knew this before they did.
According to Greenfield, he first heard of it from an acquaintance, Steve Maranda, or "someone at Mosey's [Raymond Sharpley] f--k arsing around" on Tuesday, September 22.
It wasn't until September 23 that police officially learnt of Mr Mullaly's stab wounds.
"It was the day you served the raid on Shayne's [Miller] house, that afternoon ... He [Mr Maranda] turned around and said the bloke was stabbed and said 'you want to hope it wasn't you'," Greenfield said.
"Shayne says you had a conversation with him on the Sunday about a man being stabbed. No-one knew about this man having a stab wound ... we didn't know until Wednesday lunchtime," Detective Sergeant Joel Fawkner said.
"It was Shayne [Miller] and Nikki [Fawns] that asked me and were mocking me about it," Greenfield said.
"I know where I've been and I know I'm not guilty, that's all I've got to say."
AN anonymous Crime Stoppers report made by Greenfield's ex-partner, Vanessa Strong, on the day Mr Mullaly's body was found has been relied upon by the Crown through the trial.
It was also suggested to be "very accurate" by Det Sgt Fawkner and Det Sgt Adrian Graham in Greenfield's police interview, according to defence barrister Ian Nash.
The jury had previously heard on June 12 that Greenfield is alleged to have gone to Ms Strong's Currawong Street home during the afternoon of September 20 and said "I've just killed someone".
Ms Strong said Greenfield bleached himself, a "Rambo" knife, bolt cutters and a shirt in her bathroom sink.
"He told me there was a dead body under the bridge ... He threatened to kill me and put me under the bridge with the bloke," Ms Strong previously said in court.
After the pair had an argument, Ms Strong called Crime Stoppers and filed an anonymous report.
While giving evidence, Det Sgt Graham said this was the only source of information police had received, outside of a conversation with a professor on September 22, relating to stab wounds.
But Mr Nash flagged that "the word 'stabbed' wasn't mentioned at all, the only thing that is mentioned that might be associated with a stabbing is that the reporter described my client as having a knife".
The report was also discussed during Greenfield's police interview.
"When I speak to Shayne, he agrees that these things [in the Crime Stoppers report] happened. I'm just saying this intelligence report is ... very specific and around the Sunday," Det Sgt Fawkner said.
AN email Det Sgt Graham received from a colleague on September 23 was also touched on during cross-examination by Mr Nash.
The email said that Renee Gail - a friend of the group - told the officer just before midnight on September 22 that Nicole Fawns had mentioned a man had been stabbed 13 times.
"What officer Christian said to you in the email was that ... on Sunday afternoon, Nicole Fawns attended [Mr Miller's] Boyd Street address, was crying hysterically and making comments in relation to a homeless man being stabbed," Mr Nash said.
"Yes," Det Sgt Graham said.
"Other than what you had heard from Professor Lyons after his initial examination of Mr Mullaly's body, this was the first time police had information about someone mentioning someone being stabbed 13 times," Mr Nash said.
NO SCREAMS, no yelling and no barking is how a homeless man remembered the nights in the lead-up to Mr Mullaly's death.
Kurt Haigh was living in the broader area of the Denison Bridge when he had learnt of a body being found.
During a statement he penned on September 10, 2016 - which was read to the jury by Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau - Mr Haigh said at the time, he slept lightly and often went without.
"I don't remember any screams or yelling," Mr Haigh wrote.
"I didn't sleep at all the Friday or Saturday night before I heard about the homeless man being found dead.
"My dog is very alert and usually barks if people are about my camp."
Mr Haigh wrote in his statement that he moved to the back of Vinnies after feeling "unsafe" as a result of the alleged murder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.