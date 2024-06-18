Truck and car collide near Peel Street, landing one person in hospital

A PERSON is currently being transported to Orange Health Service after a collision between a truck and a car along Vittoria Street.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance confirmed that one unit attended the scene at approximately 4pm, after being alerted to the incident shortly prior.
At the scene - located near the intersection of Vittoria Street and Peel Street - one patient was assessed and treated for injuries, before being transported via road ambulance to the Orange Hospital.
As of 4:50pm, the Western Advocate was advised that the patient was currently still en route to the Orange Health Service.
At this time, it is unclear as to the age or gender of the person being transported.
It is also unclear as to whether the person transported was the driver of the truck or the car involved in the incident.
A police spokesperson has confirmed that police also attended the scene, as well as Police Rescue, Fire and Rescue, and the State Emergency Service.
According to Live Traffic, as of 5pm, the road has now cleared, and the flow of traffic has returned to normal.
This comes after both lanes of traffic were affected for approximately half an hour as the incident was unfolding.
