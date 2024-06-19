Man flown to Westmead after falling down flight of stairs in Bathurst

A MAN has been flown to a Sydney hospital after falling down a flight of stairs at a Stewart Street premises.
NSW Ambulance received a call at around 6.45pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, following reports that a man in his 50s had fallen down a flight of stairs.
Upon arrival, paramedics treated the man for head injuries, before transporting him to Bathurst Airport, where he was transferred into the ambulance helicopter and flown to Westmead Hospital for further treatment.
NSW Ambulance Media did not make comment on what condition the man was in when being transported to Westmead.
