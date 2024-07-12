The fax machine and the dissolution: Twenty years on from Evans-Bathurst City merger

IT'S been two decades since the biggest governance and structural change in the Bathurst community this century.
On May 26, 2004, Evans Shire and Bathurst City Council were both officially dissolved, with most of the former's boundary joining with the latter to form the new Bathurst Regional Council.
Some parts of Evans were transferred to Oberon and Lithgow, but it was the end of the shire that had existed since the merger of Abercrombie Shire and Turon Shire in 1977.
When proclaimed, the Evans Shire incorporated more than 4000 square kilometres, taking in the villages of Hill End, Sofala, Sunny Corner, Rockley, Burraga and Trunkey Creek, circling Bathurst City like a doughnut.
Eglinton, Perthville and Raglan were all part of Bathurst City.
But the writing had been on the wall for Evans for years prior to its dissolving.
It had been put on a NSW Government financial monitoring watch list in 2002-03 due to the shire's high reliance on grants and contributions from the state and federal governments.
And compared with the neighbouring Bathurst City Council, Evans lacked significant ratepayer revenue and was unable to put back into the villages.
So it seemed that the merger between Bathurst City and Evans was only a matter of time.
CURRENT state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was a councillor with Evans Shire from 1995 to when it was dissolved in 2004.
"There was a sombre mood when the announcement was made that Evans Shire Council and Bathurst City Council were going to merge to become Bathurst Regional Council," he said.
"We received information on the day by fax, which basically told the council that by 9am in the morning, it was dissolved and would no longer be Evans Shire Council, but be under Bathurst Regional Council.
"There had been a lot of town hall and village meetings in the lead-up to it where people were expressing their concerns.
"It showed that the community was concerned about such a merger.
"Once the decision was made, we had to work hard to bring the two communities together."
AT the time of the merger, one of the biggest concerns was the cost of rates.
In Bathurst, the average residential, farm and business rates were $594, $1445 and $3243, respectively. In Evans, they were $276, $815 and $288.
"A concern was the rate harmonisation, trying to make sure that those living in rural areas weren't negatively impacted by large increases in their rates because of the merger," Mr Toole said.
He said the people of Evans were lucky that when the new council was formed, three of the original nine councillors - himself, Norm Mann (who became the new council's first mayor) and John Byrne - had served on Evans.
Those three from Evans were able to provide their experience and knowledge of working with a rural community in the rocky transitional time.
DESPITE the backlash from the people of Evans, former shire mayor Norm Mann said the move was ultimately a positive.
"I can understand the emotion, but it had to happen sooner rather than later," he said.
"The funds at Bathurst City, or what became Bathurst Regional, you could do a lot more in the shire than we could do with our limited funds.
"Things like putting the sewerage at Eglinton, Raglan and Perthville, Bathurst were able to do that. [Evans] might've been able to do that, but it would've taken many, many years."
He said with the extra money from Bathurst, the former villages of Evans were able to receive more funds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.