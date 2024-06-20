Poll | Do you like the new Astley Cup points system?

Last week we got the first look at the Astley Cup's new point system.
The old system - where points are calculated at a percentage of 100, based on the score in a sport - had been in place since the competition's inception since 1923.
But there was a push across the summer holidays - lead by Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick - to change the point systems.
Often confusing and hard follow, the old point system was done away for a very simple one.
Two points is awarded for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss.
But it's only a trial system for this year and 2025, before the schools decide on whether it'll stay or go for the 2026 season.
Mr Barwick has long been an advocate in change for the point system, as well as introducing new sports, but has this year's new point system made any difference?
Orange High School hosted Bathurst on June 13-14, where we saw the new point system play out for the first time.
Orange won the athletics, girls soccer (7-1), netball (79-27), rugby league (24-10), while Bathurst won the basketball (45-35).
The boys soccer, hockey and tennis all finished in a draw.
When calculating the points under the old system, it's a bit tricky because apparently Orange didn't keep score in the athletics because they smashed it.
But in the rest of the sports, this is how the point split played out in favour of Orange:
Orange had an unbeatable lead of 428-272, despite not having the score for the athletics included.
That means despite the change in the points system, the result wouldn't have changed under the old system.
It'll be interesting to see what happens in the next two rounds, if the results are much closer.
