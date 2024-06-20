Twelve months ago today, Bathurst woke to something unexpected

IT was meant to be a -5 or -6 degree morning.
Instead, Bathurst woke 12 months ago today to a monster minimum that immediately took its place in the city's winter frost hall of fame.
The -7.5 degrees recorded at the airport on June 21, 2023 was, according to Weatherzone, the coldest June morning for that station in at least 32 years.
The agricultural station, meanwhile, dipped to -8.5, which Weatherzone said was probably the coldest June morning there in about 96 years.
It was close but not close enough to the -9.2 degree morning recorded at the ag station way back in 1927.
The temperature at the airport was still -5.6 at 8am 12 months ago today and didn't manage to crawl above zero until after 10am.
And what caused it? According to Weatherzone, a lingering cold and dry air mass and a slow-moving high pressure system over the south-east.
Fast forward 12 months and Bathurst is in the midst of another spell of true winter weather, which even includes the possibility of snow on the high country on Friday, but it has nothing on the morning of June 21, 2023.
Our coldest morning so far this month? A comparatively balmy -3.4 degrees on June 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.