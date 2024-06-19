'More questions than answers': Cautious Toole not sold on Lithgow nuclear proposal

A FEDERAL Opposition proposal to set up a nuclear power plant near Lithgow "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers", state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says.
Mr Toole also says he will be writing to federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton to invite him to Lithgow to "speak to the community directly" about the plan.
The federal Coalition announced on Wednesday, June 19 that Mount Piper, owned by EnergyAustralia and slated to close as a coal-powered power station in 2040, would be one of seven locations around the country to host a nuclear power plant under its plan.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said the change to nuclear would come when the existing coal-fired power station reaches the end of its life.
"The Mount Piper community will benefit from a multi-billion dollar facility guaranteeing high-paying jobs for generations to come, an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities," Mr Littleproud said.
"This will result in billions of dollars in local investment."
Mr Toole said he was "cautious" about the announcement from his party's national leader and which would affect the eastern end of his electorate.
"It lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers," he said.
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Mr Toole's lukewarm response to the proposal follows a strongly worded statement from Lithgow mayor Maree Statham on Friday, June 14 in which she addressed the rumours that her area might be a location for a nuclear power plant.
"More than four decades ago, this council declared the city to be a nuclear free zone. This policy position remains in place," she said.
"It is my intention to invite Peter Dutton to visit Lithgow and explain to this community why they should welcome a nuclear power plant in their backyard when no other community across Australia would do this.
"I will suggest that he also then speak to the more than five million people in Sydney who drink water that is sourced from the catchment where he would like to place nuclear power plants."
The statement said Lithgow Council "called on all levels of government and political parties to undertake significant investment and action in places like Lithgow to grow and strengthen their economies for a time when mining and power generation will be less significant".
Mr Littleproud, meanwhile, said the federal Coalition's plan "will deliver a net-zero electricity grid by 2050 and a strong and resilient economy".
"Importantly, locals will own the power station," he said of Mount Piper.
"The Nationals will not allow our local energy security, and the nation's energy security, to all be owned by billionaires or multi-national companies.
"The Coalition believes Australia must have a balanced energy mix to deliver cheaper, cleaner and consistent 24/7 electricity.
"Ninety per cent of baseload electricity, predominantly coal-fired power stations, is coming to the end of life over the next decade.
"An elected Nationals and Liberal Coalition Government would commence a two-and-a-half year comprehensive community engagement process and a detailed technical analysis of each location.
"This will provide each community with an extended opportunity to have their questions answered by leading experts.
"A Community Partnership will be formed in Mount Piper, consisting of experienced local representatives, as the focal point for community engagement and to play an important role in planning the future of the region."
The other proposed locations for nuclear power plants are Collie in Western Australia, Liddell in NSW, Callide and Tarong in Queensland, Port Augusta in South Australia and Loy Yang in Victoria.
About 10 years ago, residents of Hill End, north of Bathurst, successfully fought a proposal for a nuclear waste dump in their area.
