The winner of Western VET student of the year goes to ... Annalise Hansen

WHEN Annalise Hansen last spoke to the Western Advocate, she was preparing to take to the stage as a finalist of the Western NSW Training Awards.
And now, she has returned as the winner of the vocational education and training (VET) Schools Student of the Year for the western region.
During the ceremony, which took place in Parkes on Thursday, June 6, she went head-to-head with two other competitors, but was able to snag the victory.
And, upon taking out the top spot, Annalise was overcome with one thing - shock.
"It's such a rush that you kind of don't think about being a winner, you just think 'oh, I've got to not trip up the stairs, I've got to shake their hands, smile, look at the camera'," she said.
"And then when I got up I just thought 'oh my gosh, this is crazy, I've just won this big award'."
Now, she is in the running to be announced as the state winner for VET student of the year, which will be announced in Sydney in September.
And the Year 12 student at MacKillop College thinks she could be in with a real shot.
Having completed her Certificate II in Commercial Kitchen Operations and Certificate II in Design Fundamentals, she's a perfect candidate for the awards.
But, she also has the edge over her competitors.
And that's because she knows just how well hospitality can apply to all walks of life, not just careers in the kitchen.
Regardless of her training and experience, having competed in cooking competitions in Dubbo, Sydney and Melbourne, working in the hospitality industry is not where Annalise hopes to end up.
Upon the completion of Year 12, Annalise is planning to attend Bathurst's Charles Sturt University to study a Bachelor of Psychology.
"It doesn't quite correspond, cooking and then helping people's minds, but there are actually quite a lot of skills I have learnt through hospitality that translate to what I want to do, which is ultimately helping people," she said.
And with her new role as winner of the Western Region VET student, she's getting a head-start on helping others, and advancing her career.
Coming with the title, Annalise now has the role of an ambassador for other students.
"You become an ambassador for your category, so mine is VET in school, and I go around to other schools to talk about my experiences, and what I have gained from it, just to let people know that the path I took is an option for them," she said.
"You learn heaps of life skills as well and just things that will push you forward and help you to get to know yourself."
And her love for VET is something that she hopes will be another factor that sets her apart from the competition.
Because of her passion, she is very excited for the coming months, and ultimately the state awards.
"I'm really excited and really passionate about it, and I've loved my course, so as someone who is really passionate about it, I think that's something that the judges will look for," she said.
But, she knows that she wouldn't be where she is without a lot of help from others, especially her parents and the staff at MacKillop.
For that, she said a big thank you.
"I just want to thank my teachers for their support, guidance and encouragement, especially my teachers Mrs Mac, and Mrs Sullivan, my hospitality teachers, and the school for providing everything," she said.
