Expert maintains knife too big for stab wounds as evidence draws to close

THE final pieces of evidence in the murder trial surrounding the death of an elderly man, whose body was found underneath a bridge, have been put to a jury.
A professor confirmed his findings before Bathurst Supreme Court on June 19, 2024 that a suspected murder weapon owned by Stephen Shane Greenfield was too big to have caused Reginald Mullaly's stab wounds.
And a conversation about another man allegedly saying he committed the murder was relayed to the jury through a detective.
Mr Mullaly's body was found underneath the old Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield is accused of murdering the 68-year-old between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
THERE are "problems" with Greenfield's "Rambo III" knife being suggested as the weapon used in Mr Mullaly's alleged murder, according to defence witness Professor Johan Duflou.
While giving evidence, Professor Duflou said his expert opinion was based on measurements recorded during Mr Mullaly's autopsy, which showed his two most significant wounds were "too small on the surface" to have been caused by the hunting knife.
The jury heard the injury to Mr Mullaly's heart was 50 to 60 millimetres deep with a surface length of 20mm; at 60mm from the tip of Greenfield's knife, the blade width is 30mm.
As for the chest wound which saw Mr Mullaly's right lung collapse, the depth was 90 to 100mm with a surface length of 20mm; at 100mm from the knife's tip, the blade width is between 38 to 40mm.
But, Professor Duflou remained "guarded" in his report saying he could not positively exclude the knife or one of a similar characteristic.
"Can I absolutely exclude that knife? No I can't, but it's my view that it's very unlikely that that knife caused those two injuries," Professor Duflou said.
"The wounds as described and identified in photographs simply appeared too small on the surface of the skin, given their depth in the body, to have been caused by 'Rambo knife'."
Another aspect Professor Duflou touched on in his report was the possibility of whether Mr Mullaly could have moved or survived long enough to get medical treatment with his wounds.
"You're saying there are documented cases of people arriving at emergency departments with stab wounds to the heart and then having received treatment [and survived]," Defence barrister Ian Nash said.
"Is it your position that based on findings here, there is nothing that would exclude the possibility that Mr Mullaly was able to move around for a period of time after receiving at least the stab wound to his right ventricle?"
"Yes, correct. There's nothing that excludes that as a reasonable possibility," Professor Duflou said.
DETECTIVE Sergeant Adrian Graham was re-called to the witness stand and asked about a statement made by Tammy Lysaght on October 21, 2015.
The jury heard through cross-examination led by Mr Nash, that Ms Lysaght told police of a conversation that allegedly took place at Adele Fuller's home on September 30, 2015.
Ms Lysaght's report said it was between Shayne Miller, Nicole Fawns and Zac Nancarrow.
"She describes a conversation commencing in relation to Mr Greenfield or who she thought was Mr Greenfield. She then said that Nikki and Shayne were doing most of the talking, and that the conversation turned to the topic of a knife," Mr Nash said.
"Ms Lysaght said that at this point Nikki started to carry on and swear ... and said 'help us out'."
Ms Lysaght's report then read that five minutes later, she said she heard Mr Miller say "I'm f-ed anyway, they know I did it ... I did it".
Det Sgt Graham confirmed that all details were mentioned in Ms Lysaght's report to police, with Ms Lysaght unable to appear by audio-visual link to the courtroom as was planned.
