What is the next step for planned wind farm south of Oberon?

IT is hoped that a preliminary wind turbine layout will be created by the end of the year for a proposed wind farm south of Oberon, according to one of the two companies behind it.
Stromlo Energy is - with TagEnergy - investigating the viability of a wind farm in softwood plantations in the Oberon area.
TagEnergy would be the owner-operator if The Pines Wind Farm proceeds, while Stromlo is "leading all activities prior to the start of construction".
The wind farm is facing robust opposition from the Oberon Against Wind Towers group, while Oberon mayor Mark Kellam recently met with Stromlo and Tag representatives "to discuss previous concerns I had received from the community regarding how initial representation from the group had been portrayed within the community".
Stromlo director Matthew Parton says the current investigation phase will last for three to six months, during which time he says the company wants "to meet and listen to everyone in the community as soon as possible".
He said the current phase will involve undertaking initial environmental investigations to test the feasibility of the proposal, holding a series of community drop-in sessions and "launching our Electricity Bill Credit" for residents of the Oberon local government area.
The plan is to create a preliminary wind turbine layout by the end of 2024, he said, and if the project moves to the planning and approvals phase, "the feedback received from neighbours, the community and stakeholders will be considered in the design as we seek to avoid, minimise, and mitigate impacts, and maximise benefits".
Oberon Against Wind Towers has said the "so-called consultation process associated with these wind tower projects is nothing but a sham - it is simply box-ticking tokenism" and Oberon residents are "not the type of people who will sacrifice their way of life for a bit of a handout".
Mr Parton was asked by the Advocate if Stromlo was concerned that an action group was opposing the project.
"Stromlo Energy are aware that an action group formed about 12-months prior to Forestry issuing the investigations permit [for the project in the softwood plantation south of Oberon]," he said.
"This group does not have correct or current information about the permit, and we would encourage people who want to know about the project and process to contact us, or attend one of our community drop in sessions."
Oberon Against Wind Towers says it will hold a community meeting at 6pm on June 27 in the Oberon RSL at which it will provide an update on what it describes as "the disgraceful behaviour of Forestry/Stromlo".
The group also says it will also be introducing the nine candidates it will put forward at the Oberon local government election in September.
Stromlo held community drop-in sessions in the Black Springs Community Hall on June 20 and 22 and says it will hold further sessions in the Oberon Library and Community Centre on July 25 and 27.
THE opposition to the proposed wind farm south of Oberon is a continuation of recent renewable energy project battles around Bathurst.
Action groups were formed to oppose solar farms on Eleven Mile Drive near Eglinton and at Glanmire, on Bathurst's eastern outskirts, while the Friends of the Fish River group was put together to fight a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme.
The Glanmire project, which is opposed by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, has been approved with conditions, while an environmental impact statement for the proposed pumped hydro project has been deferred.
It is also not supported by the state member.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.