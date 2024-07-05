Principal proud of his journey and Bathurst High's after national recognition

OUT of the hundreds-of-thousands educators around the country, Bathurst's Ken Barwick has been deemed one of the best.
In only its second year of running, News Corp's Australia's Best Teacher campaign received more than 1300 nominations from students, parents and community members, all praising their favourite educator.
And, out of the 1320 nominations received from across the country, 50 were profiled in News Corp's mastheads, with Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick being one of them.
Mr Barwick said he is very humbled by the recognition, but to him it's not just a reflection of his work, but a reflection on the Bathurst High community as a whole.
"If they could highlight all great teachers, the list would be exceptionally long because a lot of teachers work really hard," Mr Barwick said.
"You could give the same accolade to many teachers in my school and I guess I accept that on their behalf.
"There is no way of determining who Australia's best teacher is, and I don't think anyone should claim to be the best, because there are so many exceptional educators all the way to university level."
Anyone who knows Mr Barwick, knows just how important every single student and staff member at Bathurst High is to him.
And, having an environment where everyone receives care, compassion and consistency is what Mr Barwick instils in all of his staff.
That's because, during his youth, Bathurst High was his safe place, when he was a kid who had a "fairly terrible home life with domestic violence".
"Bathurst High, sure I got the cane a lot, sure I got into trouble a lot, but it was the most fun in the world because you got to see friends, you got to do fun stuff, you got to plan weekends," Mr Barwick said.
"But I learnt throughout the journey you also got opportunities, and a future, and a vision of where you wanted to go."
And for Mr Barwick, that vision was very clear from a young age. He vowed to be the principal of his school.
While some teachers told him that would never happen, this only motivated a young Mr Barwick even more.
Fast-forward to 2017 and Mr Barwick had landed his childhood dream role, as the principal of Bathurst High School.
And ever since, he has made it his mission to provide students with a second home, which to him often felt like his first when he was growing up.
"I sort of think 'who's the little Kenny Barwicks out there or other people who have got issues that they're not telling people', because in my day you didn't tell people, you hid everything," Mr Barwick said.
"And kids still do that today, but we're just better at providing structured pastoral care and wellbeing support in the best possible way that's it's ever been.
"I'm extremely proud of, yes, my journey, but also extremely proud of the team approach and team mentality of what we're creating here at Bathurst High."
While Mr Barwick was humbled to be featured in the campaign, he acknowledges everyone else who plays, or has played, a role in helping him get to where he is today.
As well as the dedicated staff who turn up to Bathurst High everyday with the same goal as him, to enrich the lives of the students.
"I'd like to say to all teachers, 'be grateful for the position that you're in, because no one else on this planet has the opportunity to change a kid's life for the number of hours a day that you do'," Mr Barwick said.
"So take that, own that and be grateful of that power and that opportunity, because it's really important to do that in a positive way."
Mr Barwick also thanked Toni and Greg Angus and their children, for taking him into their home and supporting him to finish Year 11 and 12.
Without their kindness, he doesn't think he would have been able to achieve his dream of becoming a teacher.
And, of course, his wife. Who has been his rock since day one.
"I couldn't do the amazing job I do without the ongoing support of my beautiful wife Debbie," Mr Barwick said.
