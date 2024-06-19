The indoor sports stadium saga continues

Here is what's making news in Bathurst today.
Another near cancellation for the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium has basketball players eager to get repairs under way.
Journalist Amy Rees caught up with the Goldminers chairman to discuss the ongoing saga. Her article also explores the confusion around recent funding announcements.
In other news, the speed limit will be reduced by 20 kilometres on the southern outskirts of Bathurst.
Nine months after 80-kilometre-an-hour zones on two roads on the outskirts of Kelso were cut to 50km/h due to the housing boom on the city's fringe, a new reduction has been announced for White Rock Road. Read all about it here.
And, in sport, Eglinton's Grace Schumacher has ended her time with the University of South Florida Bulls women's tennis program with another place in American Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Conference Team - completing a 100 per cent strike rate of making the much coveted side.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
