It's a matter of trust - and we're glad we've earned yours | Interagency

Health, wealth and care group, Australian Unity, has for a third year in a row been named one of Australia's most trusted home care services providers in the 2024 Reader's Digest awards.
Australian Unity won Most Trusted Brand in the home care services Victorian and Tasmanian category, and was awarded highly commended in NSW.
Australian Unity is a leading provider of health and home care services in Australia.
With a team of more than 3000 in home care, nursing and allied health, they support more than 29,000 customers to live and feel well.
Australian Unity provides holistic support for customers to achieve their health and wellbeing goals - from assistance with their daily routines through to nursing and allied healthcare services to help with managing healthcare needs.
This breadth of services enables them to support customers as and when their needs change.
Elizabeth Albury, executive general manager of service delivery, said the company was proud to be named as one of Australia's most trusted brands.
"Trust is something we need to earn and maintain, and trust starts with listening to our customers and then providing them services that improve their wellbeing," she said.
"To be recognised in this way is a big vote of confidence in the way we go about things."
Australian Unity delivers home care services across NSW and Victoria.
Its Calare branch provides support to people living in Bathurst, Kandos, Rylstone, Lithgow, Molong, Mudgee, Oberon and Orange.
The team in Calare are locals, and many have been providing services in the area for years, including one team member who has been serving their community for more than 44 years.
Common services delivered by the team include domestic assistance, meals and grocery shopping, transport and social support services.
Most Australian Unity customers pay for their services via government funding; the company is an approved provider of the Australian Government's Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care Package Programme.
Ms Albury says that it's very rewarding to help seniors live well in their retirement years.
"Our customers have worked hard and given back to our community all their lives. It's a pleasure to help them access services as their needs change."
If you or someone you know aged over 65 could use some more support to maintain independence, Australian Unity can help.
For information, phone 1300 160 170 or email customercare@australianunity.com.au
