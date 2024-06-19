Truth to be told in new exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery

SOON to open at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is the major exhibition Dhuluny: The War That Never Ended.
Curated by Wiradyuri/Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones and Wirribee Aunty Leanna Carr, the exhibition is part of The Dhuluny Project - a series of events commemorating the 200-year anniversary of the declaration of martial law in August 1824 in the Bathurst region and the ensuing frontier violence.
"Dhuluny" means the direct or gospel truth, and the commemoration offers visitors the opportunity to share and understand the true history of the country and celebrate the resilience of the Wiradyuri Nation.
Dhuluny: The War That Never Ended will feature works by established and emerging Wiradyuri artists including Wirribee Aunty Leanna Carr; Michael Riley; Kevin Gilbert; Lorraine Connelly-Northey; Lucy Williams-Connelly; Karla Dickens; and Jazz Money.
The exhibition title is a quote from local Elder and traditional owner Dinawan Uncle Bill Allen, who wanted this exhibition to not only address the declaration of martial law, and the ensuing frontier violence, but the ongoing violence experienced by Aboriginal people.
Artists in the exhibition comprise entirely contemporary and historical Wiradyuri artists, along with historical colonial works that depict the region around the time of martial law from the State Library of NSW collection.
Alongside the exhibition is a suite of significant public programs focused on sharing, learning, and reflecting.
A key program is possum skin workshops facilitated by Wiradyuri Elders and knowledge holders, to occur over a week of the Dhuluny commemorations in August.
This project has been developed and supported with the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.