Council reaches a decision on DA for go-kart track project

THE proposed go-kart track will not go ahead on land adjacent to Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight.
The development application (DA) for the project was on the agenda for council's June 19, 2024 meeting.
Following a vote, the council has resolved not to approve the DA.
It was not a unanimous decision.
Mayor Jess Jennings, deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillors Kirralee Burke, Graeme Hanger and Marg Hogan supported the recommendations of the council staff and the independent assessor, which was to refuse consent primarily due to noise levels.
Councillors Warren Aubin, Ian North and Robert Taylor voted against the motion.
Cr Andrew Smith had lodged a declaration of interest due to his job and, for that reason, was unable to be present for discussion or the vote.
There was an attempt earlier to defer a decision on the DA, in line with a request from the Bathurst Kart Club, but there was not enough support in the chamber.
"It's going to hurt the community even more if a decision is not made tonight," Cr Burke said.
The decision not to approve the DA followed a lengthy public forum on the night, where multiple people spoke in objection to the go-kart track project.
This included several affected residents, who asked the councillors to think about the negative impact such a development would have on their properties and their lives.
MORE TO COME
