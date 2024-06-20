Boxing's best amateurs to descend on Bathurst for Australasian titles

TO catch Australasia's best amateur boxers in action you'd normally have to make a trip outside the region.
That won't be the case for this year's Australasian Amateur Boxing Titles, which will be held at Panthers Bathurst across June 21 and 22.
Bathurst boxing fans will have the chance to catch some of the nation's top boxers in action as they fight for a range of championships on offer.
There are 16 weight divisions being contested over three categories - juniors, intermediate and seniors - with knockout events on the Friday before finals on Saturday.
Event organiser Jamie Fallon was stoked to bring the event to his home city.
"We're expecting some really good fights, because we had over 350 nominations to fight as this event which we've brought down to a final group of 50," he said.
"It'll bring a lot of fighters to Bathurst, plus all their trainers, family and friends. It's a massive event for the city.
"It was a massive effort on behalf of me and my other promoter, Jason Steward, to get this event to Bathurst away from Sydney. We're lucky that because of [Bathurst 1000] race we've got a lot of accommodation here, so I was able to prove the event would be successful.
"It's great to bring boxing back to Bathurst. It's been a long time coming. It's back in a major way."
Not only will fighters at Bathurst be chasing the title of Australasian champion but those on the brink of a professional career will be looking to make a big impression in front of promoters, such as Fallon.
"Some of these fighters are very experienced amateurs who are on the brink of turning pro," he said.
"I run the WBC [World Boxing Council] Australasia pros, which are one of the biggest titles in Australia, so this is a great time to box in front of myself as they try and break through into the pros.
"There's going to be a lot of pro fighters there because their gyms will have a fighter in it, so the community will get to meet a lot of them."
It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that a boxing event of this size has made its way to Bathurst.
Guest commentator Max Beer will be present for the event along with current Australian Super Bantamweight champion Shanell Dargan.
Tickets for the event can be found via Eventbrite's website.
Doors open 4pm on both days with fights to start from 5pm.
