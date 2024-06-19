Newbridge village is ready to fire up to mark the solstice

AFTER all the preparation, the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival is almost here.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 22 and will feature a full afternoon of events starting at 11am.
Organisers say much of the main street of the village will be closed off for markets and performers and there will be Skills at Arms demonstrations on the Newbridge showground.
Entry to the daytime events will be by donation.
Organisers say visitors can access parking at the showground, then enter through the gates on Trunkey Street near Mary Street.
Alternative parking will be available in the old public school grounds on Blayney Street - over the railway bridge - from where visitors will be able to enter via the Trunkey Street gate near Toomey Street.
Accessible drop-off and parking will be available near both gates.
Organisers say stallholders will have dedicated parking in the Crown Lands lane off Blayney Street, also on the north side of the railway bridge.
Key times are:
Organisers say food vans will remain open on Gladstone Green after the close of the event.
