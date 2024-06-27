Owners have necessary Koala-fications for new coffee cart in Bathurst Chase

HAVE you ever had a coffee craving while walking through the Bathurst Chase Centre, and had no idea how to put an end to the hankering? Well, now your prayers have been answered.
A new coffee cart - Koala Beans & Co - has opened in the centre, with its first day of trade on Thursday, June 20.
Located adjacent to the Coles entrance, the cart is ready to put an end to all your caffeine cravings.
And, the duo behind the new business, Vikram Chatrath and Rahul Dhumma are no strangers to the industry. They recently opened Oliver Brown in the Bathurst City Centre.
But now, they're going out on their own, with the opening of the entirely locally owned cafe.
"Everything goes to locals, so not any foundation or a franchise, or overseas. It all stays local, so we support locals, and locals support us," Mr Dhumma said.
And the Coles complex was the perfect place for their locally owned coffee cart, with the hopes that it will one day become a fully fledged cafe.
"There is no option in here, so we're just doing a trial here for six months, and if it goes well, we will put in an actual full cafe," he said.
Currently, the business is serving coffees and hot beverages, as well as sweet and savoury treats.
But the end goal is to open a storefront in the centre, preferably near the kids area, as a way for parents with young children to find some slight reprieve in the middle of their shopping trip.
"There's no other option in Bathurst, I don't think, with an indoor play area and a cafe," Mr Dhumma said.
And according to Mr Dhumma, that's what it's all about - building the best business for Bathurst, in Bathurst.
"If it goes well, we can maybe make a brand from Bathurst. It could be the best Australian brand, maybe?" he said.
The coffee cart will be open seven days a week, from 8am until 4pm every day, with both takeaway and dine-in options available.
And, for anybody interested, Mr Dhumma said he would encourage those with experience as a barista, or in hospitality to head to Koala Beans & Co, or Oliver Brown to register their interest in employment.
He also said that those without experience are still welcome to apply, as they are looking for people to join the team at both locations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.