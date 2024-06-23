Supporting a cancer-free future with delicious treats and warm beverages

WHAT better way to start the day than with some hot beverages and homemade treats, all while supporting an amazing cause?
Daffodil Cottage hosted its annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on June 20, 2024, with volunteers and community members all doing their bit to support Cancer Council.
Whether through monetary donations or getting busy in the kitchen to contribute to the delicious array of sweet and savoury treats on offer, everyone's work all goes towards raising as much as possible to cancer education and research.
The event, organised by the Daffodil Cottage volunteers, was held at the Bathurst Hospital Heritage Building.
This is the second time the fundraiser has been held at this location, as it used to be hosted by Daffodil Cottage prior to COVID.
Despite the change of location, the room was still full of volunteers, hospital staff and community members, all attending to enjoy the delicious spread on offer and support a cause that has touched everyone in some way.
In addition to the food on offer, some terrific raffle prizes were up for grabs, as well as some sneaky lucky dip gifts.
A total of $2444 was raised on the morning, with the Daffodil Cottage volunteers very pleased with the final tally.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some shots of everyone supporting the fundraiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.