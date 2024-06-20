Latest go-kart track efforts labelled 'an embarrassing, starry-eyed folly'

IT was all a matter of noise, and for most councillors, the issue was seen as too much to overcome.
That was why on June 19, 2024, five of the eight councillors present for the vote resolved not to approve a development application (DA) for a go-kart track.
The track was proposed for a vacant parcel of land between College Road and Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight.
Their decision was guided by the recommendations of both council staff and independent assessors Outline Planning Consultants.
The primary reason they recommended the DA be refused was due to noise levels, which would have been intrusive for 220 rural and urban residential receivers.
Outline Planning Consultants said "it can be concluded that the noise impacts predicted as a result of the operation of the proposed go-kart track development will be significant, and unacceptable".
Mayor Jess Jennings, deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillors Kirralee Burke, Graeme Hanger and Marg Hogan ultimately supported the recommendation.
Cr Hogan refuted any suggestions she is "anti-karts", saying her decision was about noise and financial management.
"For the record, can I just say I've never been anti-karts, but I'll tell you what I am," she said.
"I am anti-wasting ratepayers' money and council staff's time."
She reiterated some of the findings of the assessment by Outline Planning Consultants, who had said the proposed go-kart track was "simply too close to residential areas and to rural residences".
She also noted the significant amount of council staff time that had been invested into the go-kart track, which she said could have been directed towards other projects.
While she sympathised with the go-kart club, she maintained the proposed site was not suitable for a go-kart track.
"From a contentious mayoral minute back in 2020 that flew in the face of good financial governance, to repeatedly ignoring expert reports that flagged that over 200 residences would be impacted by noise, sadly this project has become nothing but a folly," Cr Hogan said.
"An embarrassing, starry-eyed folly at the expense of Bathurst ratepayers, all at a time when we can least afford it.
"I feel desperately sorry for the go-kart club and I can't help but feel that their closest allies in this chamber, despite their best efforts, have not served them well."
Supporters of the go-kart track attempted to prevent the June 19 decision, but were unsuccessful.
When it was time to deal with the agenda item, Cr Ian North immediately put a new motion on the table to defer a decision on the DA.
He cited concerns about the report, and questioned the suitability of the independent assessors.
"I do not believe the due process has been done properly here and that is my problem," Cr North said.
"... I'm not dismissing that report, I've read it through, but in my mind I kept having problems. Other councillors said to me the same thing."
His motion was seconded by Cr Robert Taylor, who shared his concerns.
The two councillors, along with Cr Warren Aubin, were the only ones to vote in favour of deferral and as such the motion was lost.
Councillors Aubin, North and Taylor also voted against the subsequent motion not to approve the go-kart track DA.
Cr Andrew Smith had lodged a declaration of interest due to his job and, for that reason, was unable to be present for discussion or any of the votes in relation to the go-kart track.
The decision not to approve the go-kart track DA followed a lengthy public forum earlier in the night.
During that time, councillors heard from numerous objectors of the go-kart track, including some of the residents that would have been affected by the noise.
They spoke of the impact the track would have had on their properties and lives.
Outline Planning Consultants had said that, if the council opted to approve the DA, then there should be a condition of consent requiring the council to buy the most severely affected properties should the owners request it.
It was clear that those particular residents didn't want to have to consider parting with their beloved homes.
"It's my dream home," resident Peter Mills said.
"My disabled parents live in the house as well, so we have all three generations. I've extended the house with a mobility-friendly extension for them to live in, so it's our little castle.
"It's three acres, pretty much in town, which is pretty special. Great views across town.
"I've nearly finished the renovations after 13 years, so you can imagine how I feel about this situation."
