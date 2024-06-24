Making the right choices with your flooring Advertising Feature

When it come to building or renovating your home, there are a lot of things to consider. Which colour to paint your walls, skirting boards, cornices, and ceilings is often highest on the list.



What people tend to put later on their list is the type of flooring they want, and Jack Bright from Choices Flooring by Brights said this can often be to the detriment of the finished room.

"We always say to 'start at the floor and move up' so it's never too early to start the process, particularly in our cool environment the right floor can add warmth to any home," he said. "Flooring is the foundation of the home and sets the entire feel of a space, given you spend your life with it underfoot, the right floor is a valuable investment."

Choices Flooring by Brights started in Bathurst in 1989. Having been in business for 35 years with close to 20 years in their current George Street location, Jack said the secret to their ongoing success was the dedicated teams ability to pay attention to the little things that matter most. "We've always provided the very best customer service, giving people the attention to detail they deserve and catering for all budgets.



"We're always striving to evolve the business and stay up to date with the latest trends, with of course flooring, but also the latest in technology," he said. "For example, the new interactive touch screens that we're adding to our showroom in an upcoming refurbishment will help customers immensely."

Choices Flooring by Brights employs a team of close to 20 local staff including the office, sales and showroom staff, through to their talented installers. The business boasts a massive range of flooring products from carpets and rugs to floorboards and laminates. They also offer free measure and quotes on all their products including window furnishings such as curtains, blinds, and shutters.



Jack said they loved to provide a one-stop solution to all their customers and welcomed everyone to visit the store and see how the friendly team could assist into your dream home into reality. "We are with you all the way from selection to installation," he said.