Nuclear fallout: Bad blood continues between Nats and Gee after Lithgow surprise

THE Nationals have hit back after their former member Andrew Gee presented a shopping list of concerns about a proposed nuclear power station near Lithgow.
The party also says that federal leader David Littleproud will visit Lithgow to talk about the surprise nuclear news.
Mr Gee - who left the Nationals in late 2022 to become an independent - says community members have been contacting his office with questions about the federal Opposition's proposal for a nuclear facility at Mount Piper.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton called a press conference on Wednesday, June 19 to announce seven sites where existing coal-fired power stations would be transformed under the Liberals and Nationals' plan.
Mr Gee has listed his concerns about the Mount Piper proposal, including the fact the Lithgow area communities weren't consulted beforehand and a potential impact on real estate prices.
He asked why the announcement wasn't made in Lithgow and questioned where the "highly toxic radioactive waste" would be stored and where "the huge amounts of water required for the reactor" would be sourced.
"How do we know it's safe?" he also asked.
The federal independent Member for Calare's sceptical response followed a lukewarm response to the idea from the Nationals' state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, June 20, the Nationals' federal deputy leader, Senator Perin Davey, called on Mr Gee to declare whether or not he supports the plan for nuclear energy in the Central West.
In a sign of how the bitterness of Mr Gee's split with the party remains, Senator Davey also referred to the Member for Calare's stance on last year's Voice referendum and asked whether he is "afraid to make a decision in case he gets it wrong again".
"It didn't take long for Mr Gee to criticise us, not for the actual commitment to nuclear power, but for, of all things, the location of the announcement," Senator Davey said.
"Sydney, not Lithgow, was chosen because there were seven sites across the country, including one in Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud's own electorate; we couldn't make the announcement everywhere.
"But for all his criticism, Mr Gee has refused to declare either his support or rejection of the plan.
"The Coalition's announcement this week was the start of a two-and-a-half-year comprehensive community engagement process in the Central West and a detailed technical analysis of the location.
"We will absolutely be out in the community, we will be in Lithgow. David Littleproud will come to Lithgow, I will come, as will others, and we will be listening to the people.
"A community partnership will be formed in Mount Piper, consisting of experienced local representatives, as the focal point for community engagement and to play an important role in planning the future of the region."
She accused Mr Gee of "trying to play both sides by sitting on the fence and refusing to take a position on the Coalition's plan, even though the Central West will benefit from a multi-billion dollar facility, guaranteeing high-paying jobs for generations to come".
"We are talking about an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities," she said.
"The Central West will gain billions of dollars in local investment.
"Maybe Mr Gee has a case of analysis paralysis, following his strong support of Labor's failed $450 million Voice referendum. Is he now afraid to make a decision in case he gets it wrong again?
"Liberal Leader Peter Dutton and The Nationals' David Littleproud are not afraid to be upfront about their conviction. Locals deserve an MP who will fight for affordable, reliable energy and their future."
Senator Davey and Mr Gee have history: the Calare MP criticised the senator's visit to the region in August 2023 after devastating floods the previous year, saying it was "ten months late, and tens of millions of dollars short".
Senator Davey said at the time, in response, that "in November when the floods hit, and he [Mr Gee] was still a member of our party, he actually asked us not to be ambulance chasers, not to come in during the early recovery stage".
Mr Gee has also previously referred to the "nasty Nationals machine".
MEMBER for Bathurst Mr Toole said on Wednesday that the federal Coalition's plan for Mount Piper "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," he said.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Member for Calare Mr Gee, meanwhile, says he "will soon be starting community consultations to hear local views about this announcement and welcome any input by contacting my office".
"I will always listen to and advocate for our communities of Calare," he said.
