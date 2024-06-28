High Tea in a Hair Castle: All the photos from the Rapunzel's fundraiser

A HIGH tea, in a Hair Castle - that's exactly what the team at Rapunzel's hosted on Thursday, June 20.
The event, which ran over the morning hours, was a part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, and was all to raise money for the Cancer Council.
Approximately 60 people attended the event, from friends of staff at Rapunzel's, to clients, and those from the business community, and they were all willing to do their bit to support the cause.
Whether through monetary donations or getting busy in the kitchen to contribute to the delicious array of sweet and savoury treats on offer, everyone's work will go towards raising as much as possible to cancer education and research.
There were plenty of sweet and savoury treats available on the day, and the high tea element of the event really shone through, as several clients of the hair salon brought in their fine china to be used throughout the morning.
Owner of Rapunzel's Hair Castle, Michelle Dunn, said that the team were hoping to raise at least $2000 between cash donations, and donations from raffles and giveaways.
As of Friday, June 21, a total of $3300 was raised, with more money still flooding in from donations.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some photos of those in attendance. Is there anybody you recognise?
